Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GrindWorks Polished Concrete
Other Businesses in Melbourne
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    When it comes to the flooring, experience is the premier choice and GrindWorks brings you that. Installing, repairing and restoring floors in Melbourne for over 40 years, we have the skills and tools you need to create durable and polished floors. From concrete grinding and polishing to floor preparation and sealing, we are trained to do all types of jobs. We adopt a systematic approach that ensures the quality of floors, on-time project delivery and zero errors. Every single floor goes through an 18-step process before achieving the desired shine. Residential or commercial, we can take all the types of projects. So, wait no further, get quality polished floors at affordable prices, contact experts at GrindWorks today.


    Service areas
    Melbourne
    Address
    Mooroolbark
    Melbourne Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-438029910 www.grindworks.com.au
      Add SEO element