Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aloha Oriental Spa Asian Massage Open
Pools & Spas in Boise, ID, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete
    Here at Aloha Oriental Spa, We are a proud Asian Massage Parlor located in Boise, Idaho! Here we are Professional Asian massage therapists that are trained to provide many types of massages in one place right on West Overland Road! We like to say that we are the best Asian massage in Town! Our staff are highly trained All Asian Massage Therapist that are here to help you get to those annoying knots on your body and release them, also to help you relax and relieve stress. We serve a wide variety of modalities and add ones are available! You can visit our website for more details! Book your appointment via phone call or just simply walk-in anytime where we are always ready to help!
    Services
    Massage spa
    Service areas
    Boise, ID, and USA
    Address
    6316 W Overland Rd
    83709 Boise, ID, USA
    United States
    +1-2086728400 aloha-oriental-spa-asian-massage-open.business.site
      Add SEO element