Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Asian Oasis Spa | Massage Open
Other Businesses in Troy, MI, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Here at Asian Oasis Spa we are professional Asian massage therapists that are trained to provide all kinds of massages in one place! Ensuring that whether you're looking for relaxation, rejuvenation, or even advanced pain management and flexibility, we have exactly the services you need! We offer Asian massages, full body massages, deep tissue massages, Swedish massages and therapeutic massages! You will enjoy the new, quiet and classy facility! Where we enjoy taking care of our clients. It's what we do best! We bring authentic Asian techniques into modern massage therapy, not just that but we offer many many techniques that will not only relieve your pain, but it also bring relaxation and rejuvenation
    Services
    Massage spa
    Service areas
    Troy, MI, and USA
    Address
    3529 Rochester Rd
    48083 Troy, MI, USA
    United States
    +1-2482506525 asian-oasis-spa-massage-open.business.site
      Add SEO element