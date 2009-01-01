Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW
Interior Designers & Decorators in Moscow, Russia
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • LIVING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW Living roomSofas & armchairs
    LIVING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW Living roomAccessories & decoration
    LIVING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW Living roomSide tables & trays
    +3
    LIVING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020
    BEDROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW BedroomAccessories & decoration
    BEDROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW BedroomDressing tables
    BEDROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    +4
    BEDROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020
    DINING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW Dining roomTables
    DINING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW Dining roomTables
    DINING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020, MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW MODENESE INTERIORS MOSCOW Dining roomChairs & benches
    +3
    DINING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020

    Modenese Luxury Interiors is a high-end Italian artisanal manufacturer of luxury classic Italian furniture hand made 100% in Italy in solid wood. We produce classic luxury bedrooms, classic luxury living rooms, classic luxury dining rooms, sofas and armchairs, bespoke wardrobes and walk-in closets, kitchens, boiserie (wooden paneling) and doors for custom made royal projects, residential, private public office furniture. Residential and government turnkey customized projects. Best luxury classic italian furniture. Top quality fixed furniture italian craftsmanship.


    Services
    CLASSIC INTERIORS CLASSIC FURNITURE INTERIOR DESIGN LUXURY FURNITURE ITALIAN CLASSIC INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICE INTERIOR DESIGN HIGH-END LUXURY ITALIAN FURNITURE BESPOKE ITALIAN FURNITURE
    Service areas
    • Rublevka
    • Republic of Bashkortostan
    • Russia
    • Moscow
    Company awards
    In 2009 the artistic and traditional manufacturing of Modenese Gastone has been officially recognized by a special certification granted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce.
    Address
    107 Rublyovka Drive
    148814 Moscow, Russia
    Russia
    +7-9858418951 www.modeneseinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Valentina Bergo Valentina Bergo
    great quality of furniture!
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Claudia Bacci Claudia Bacci
    Wonderful experience!
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: August 2016
    Edit
    MODENESE INTERIORS QATAR MODENESE INTERIORS QATAR
    The best classic style furniture, top quality made in Italy handmade interiors.
    over 1 year ago
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element