YUYAO BEILV SANITARY WARE CO., LTD
Bathroom accessories in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    • YUYAO BEILV SANITARY WARE CO., LTD is located in the town of water heating Equipment of China——Yuyao, Ningbo, a historical cultural city of Zhejiang, closed to Hangzhou Port and Ningbo Port, with superior geographical location and beautiful bathroom soap basket environment.


    Customization:

    We have a strong R&D team with OEM&ODM experience more than

    25 year. We can develop and produce according to the drawings or samples

    the customers offered.


    Cost:

    We integrate production and manufacturing with a stamping workshop, a

    die-casting workshop, a polishing workshop, electroplating factory,

    etc. So we can offer the price and products directly.


    Quality:

    We have our own testing lab and advanced and complete inspection

    equipment, which can ensure the quality of the products. For example,

    our grab bar can reach America ADA standard.


    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No.36 Zhongshan WestRoad Lubu, Yuyao, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    315503 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
