YUYAO BEILV SANITARY WARE CO., LTD is located in the town of water heating Equipment of China——Yuyao, Ningbo, a historical cultural city of Zhejiang, closed to Hangzhou Port and Ningbo Port, with superior geographical location and beautiful bathroom soap basket environment.
Customization:
We have a strong R&D team with OEM&ODM experience more than
25 year. We can develop and produce according to the drawings or samples
the customers offered.
Cost:
We integrate production and manufacturing with a stamping workshop, a
die-casting workshop, a polishing workshop, electroplating factory,
etc. So we can offer the price and products directly.
Quality:
We have our own testing lab and advanced and complete inspection
equipment, which can ensure the quality of the products. For example,
our grab bar can reach America ADA standard.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
No.36 Zhongshan WestRoad Lubu, Yuyao, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
315503 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
