Apple Cleaning Supplies Ltd
    Apple Cleaning Supplies deals with a wide range of latest commercial cleaning

    equipment including automatic scrubbers, vacuums, carpet cleaning equipment,

    KAIVAC cleaning system, and more. Explore for the endless cleaning products either small or large, as per your necessity at a bargain price from Apple Cleaning Supplies Ltd, Calgary. Cleaning accessories, bottles, triggers, pumps, buckets, wringers, carts, broom, dustpan and more products are available at our store. Shop now to pick bulk cleaning supplies at low-cost.



    Services
    • Commercial Cleaning Equipment
    • Wholesale Cleaning Supplies
    • Commercial Cleaning Supplies
    • Wholesale Cleaning Equipment
    • Bulk Cleaning Supplies
    Service areas
    Calgary, AB, and Canada
    Address
    Bay 20, 333 28th St NE, Calgary, AB T2A 7P4
    T2A 7P4 Calgary, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-4035696969 www.applesupply.ca
