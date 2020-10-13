Here at A Elite Massage therapy, We are a proud Asian Massage Parlor located in Monroe, CT! Here we are Asian massuses that are trained to provide many types of massages in one place right on Monroe Turnpike! We like to say that we are the best Asian massage in Town! Our all Asian staff are here to help you get to those annoying knots on your body and release them, also to help you relax and relieve stress! We serve a wide variety of modalities and add ones are available including Full Body Massage, Regular Shower, and Hot Stones Massage! We take pride in disinfecting our rooms for all customers! visit our website for more details! You can either book your appointment by a phone call or simply walk-in anytime!



