Dishrus
Home Appliances in Syosset, NY, USA
    Dishrus is the trusted partner to Hospitality, Healthcare, and Assisted Living Properties. For over 20 + years, we have provided satellite TV services like satellite tv for hospitals, directv for hotels, etc, to more than 800+ hotels and motels compromising 38,000 guest rooms nationwide. With our experience, expertise, and insights from servicing scores of customers including stand-alone hotels, small boutique hotels, and big hotels including big international chains, we understand the importance of meeting the ever-evolving technological demands of your hotel in the most economical way. We have the right solution for your hotel on the right budget.

    Services
    • Hotel safety button/panic button
    • hotel satellite internet
    • hotel satellite TV
    • Panic Button for Hotels
    • directv for hotels
    • directv for hospitality
    • commercial tv services
    • directv residential experience
    • satellite tv for hospitals
    • directv service providers for hotels
    • direct tv for business
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Syosset, NY, and USA
    Address
    60 Ira Road
    11791 Syosset, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-5165472226 dishrus.com
