The talented team at Cathedral City Pool Resurfacing Pros makes pool resurfacing look like an art form. We know your pool is the centerpiece of your backyard and we treat every swimming pool as our own. We have seen it all and done it all when it comes to resurfacing every kind of pool material. Get ready to love your pool again!





Pool resurfacing is a form of art to us. We understand that resurfacing your swimming pool is a major hassle and a major expense. We’ve been in your shoes with our own pools. After resurfacing 1000s of pools over the years we have the experience to perfectly resurface any swimming pool that will last for many years. Our experience also allows us to give you the best price possible on our expert labor, premium materials, and on an in-and-out timeline. We are the Cathedral City Pool Resurfacing Pros for a reason and we cannot wait to show you why! Give us a call at 442-227-0887 for all of your pool resurfacing needs.