Taizhou Huangyan Yuantu Mould Co., Ltd.
Home Appliances in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    • Injection Car Door Mould, Taizhou Huangyan Yuantu Mould Co., Ltd. Taizhou Huangyan Yuantu Mould Co., Ltd. Front doors Plastic Black
    Injection Car Door Mould

    Yuantu Mould plastic mould manufacturers

    is a professional plastic injection mold manufacturer in China. It was established in 2009, with 133 employees, 4500m² plant areas and equipped with 22 machines for mold tooling.

    We are specialized in auto parts mold, home appliance mould, commodity mould and so on. We do both OEM parts and AM parts.

    We have professional technical team offer clients best possible solution according to their requirement of injection molding project.

    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    318000 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.yuantumould.com
