ROSI Office Systems
Furniture & Accessories in Stafford, TX, USA
    In 1993, ROSI began out of Houston’s large demand for affordable office cubicles as companies were emerging from the nearly decade-long oil recession. There was a large inventory of used cubicles, but companies wanted and needed better than used. So, John Ofield put together a workshop with a highly skilled team that got to work redesigning and re imagining used Haworth cubicles. Today, ROSI (Recycled Office Systems, Inc.) continues to offer an affordable line of high-quality re manufactured office cubicles called REcube—built right here in Houston, Texas.



    Service areas
    Stafford, TX, USA
    Address
    10129 Stafford Centre Drive
    77477 Stafford, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-7137665722 www.rosiinc.com/stafford
