MODENESE INTERIORS LONDON
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, UK
Reviews (3)
Projects

    LIVING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020
    DINING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020
    KITCHEN - ARROGANCE MAKASSAR COLLECTION

    Modenese Luxury Interiors is a high-end Italian artisanal manufacturer of luxury classic Italian furniture hand made 100% in Italy in solid wood. We produce classic luxury bedrooms, classic luxury living rooms, classic luxury dining rooms, sofas and armchairs, bespoke wardrobes and walk-in closets, kitchens, boiserie (wooden paneling) and doors for custom made royal projects, residential, private public office furniture. Residential and government turnkey customized projects. Best luxury classic italian furniture. Top quality fixed furniture italian craftsmanship.


    Services
    • CLASSIC INTERIORS
    • CLASSIC FURNITURE
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • LUXURY FURNITURE
    • ITALIAN CLASSIC INTERIOR DESIGN
    • SERVICE INTERIOR DESIGN
    • HIGH-END LUXURY ITALIAN FURNITURE
    • BESPOKE ITALIAN FURNITURE
    Service areas
    London UK
    Company awards
    In 2009 the artistic and traditional manufacturing of Modenese Gastone has been officially recognized by a special certification granted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce.
    Address
    South Kensington SW7, England
    SW7 London, UK
    Italy
    +39-3493638680 www.modeneseinteriors.com
    Legal disclosure

    CONTACT US AT:

    Email: info@modeneseinteriors.com

    Phone number: +393493638680

    Reviews

    Claudia Bacci
    Just amazing!Highly recommended
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: November 2018
    MODENESE INTERIORS QATAR
    Amazing classic furniture!
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Nawfal Hajjab
    amazed by the quality of classic furniture, Top one!
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2015
