We was established in January 2003, located in Zhejiang Province, which is a Sino-Hong Kong joint venture steel coil company with a registered capital of 50 million RMB. Company covers an area of 50000㎡, and workshop area of 12000㎡.





Company’s main product is hot galvanized steel coil, Aluzinc coil, prepainted steel coils (ppgi / ppgl), prepainted aluminum coil, printed ppgi for household appliance, roofing/corrugated ppgi sheet, and ppgi paint.





Presently, we have 85 skilled employees, 5 professional engineer and 15 experienced office staff. The manufacture capability of our PPGI PPGL steel coil production line is nearly 100,000 metric tons per year.



