Zhejiang Meitong Conductor Technology Co., Ltd.is a manufacturer and exporter of superior quality of metal conductor and cables for world-wide markets.





Established since 2008, we specializes in the manufacturing & supply of Copper Clad Aluminium Wires,Copper Claded Steel(CCS) wire, Network Cables,Audio&Speaker cables, Coaxial Cables..etc.





We`ve exported our products to Germany,Czech,United States,Mexico,Brazil,South Africa,Dubai...etc.