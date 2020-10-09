Your browser is out-of-date.

MODENESE INTERIORS QATAR
Interior Designers & Decorators in Doha, Qatar
Reviews
Projects

    DINING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020
    BEDROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020
    LIVING ROOM - DELUXE COLLECTION 2020

    Modenese Luxury Interiors is a high-end Italian artisanal manufacturer of luxury classic Italian furniture hand made 100% in Italy in solid wood. We produce classic luxury bedrooms, classic luxury living rooms, classic luxury dining rooms, sofas and armchairs, bespoke wardrobes and walk-in closets, kitchens, boiserie (wooden paneling) and doors for custom made royal projects, residential, private public office furniture. Residential and government turnkey customized projects. Best luxury classic italian furniture. Top quality fixed furniture italian craftsmanship.



    Services
    • CLASSIC INTERIORS
    • CLASSIC FURNITURE INTERIOR DESIGN LUXURY FURNITURE ITALIAN CLASSIC INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICE INTERIOR DESIGN HIGH-END LUXURY ITALIAN FURNITURE BESPOKE ITALIAN FURNITURE
    Service areas
    Doha and Qatar
    Company awards
    In 2009 the artistic and traditional manufacturing of Modenese Gastone has been officially recognized by a special certification granted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce.
    Address
    West Bay
    00000 Doha, Qatar
    Qatar
    +- www.modeneseinteriors.com

    Reviews

    MODENESE INTERIORS Dubai MODENESE INTERIORS Dubai
    over 1 year ago
    Valentina Bergo Valentina Bergo
    Excellent quality of furniture, perfect service!  
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Nawfal Hajjab Nawfal Hajjab
    Vous cherchez la bonne et élégante inspiration pour des meubles de luxe ? Modenese interiors c'est le meilleur choix
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: May 2020
