Hangzhou Xingfu Textile Co., Ltd. is located on the south bank of the beautiful Qiantang River in Hangzhou, 3 km from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. The geographical position is superior and the transportation is convenient.





At the same time, the company through the inspection and testing center's high-level configuration and specialization, high-quality laboratory management personnel, professional testing technology team to build, continuously improve the scientific and technological content, and constantly develop new Nylon Rayon Fabric products.