



We here at Jabella's would like to offer our beautiful, locally handmade products to the rest of the world. The Amish in our area are known for their hard working skills, their very talented craftsmanship, along with their delicious homemade baking skills.





Whether you have visited this area before and are wanting something you got while visiting, or have never visited this beautiful community but are wanting to get some items, we would love to assist you in that process! Thank you for visiting!







