Yuyao Qiangsheng Tools Co., Ltd.
Other Businesses in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
    • Yuyao Qiangsheng Tools Co., Ltd. is located in Yuyao City, Ningbo, close to Ningbo Port. It is a professional manufacturing, industrial tool cabinet, tool cart, toolbox and other metal equipment enterprises.

    The company has a Handheld toolbox factory area of 10,000 square meters and 50 employees, including Gaoxin. The company has 10 technical talents.


    Our advantage:

    1.Large Quantity in Stock,Tested One by One Before Shipping

    2.Imported Material, Premium Craftsmanship

    3.Excellent After-sale Service,Fast Delivery

    Service areas
    China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
    Address
    Guoxiang Bridge Development Zone, Lanjiang Street,Yuyao City Zhejiang, China, 315400
    315503 China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
    China
    +86-57462515991 www.china-rollercabinet.com/product/economy-hand-held-toolbox
