Yuyao Qiangsheng Tools Co., Ltd. is located in Yuyao City, Ningbo, close to Ningbo Port. It is a professional manufacturing, industrial tool cabinet, tool cart, toolbox and other metal equipment enterprises.
The company has a Handheld toolbox factory area of 10,000 square meters and 50 employees, including Gaoxin. The company has 10 technical talents.
Our advantage:
1.Large Quantity in Stock,Tested One by One Before Shipping
2.Imported Material, Premium Craftsmanship
3.Excellent After-sale Service,Fast Delivery
- Service areas
- China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
- Address
-
Guoxiang Bridge Development Zone, Lanjiang Street,Yuyao City Zhejiang, China, 315400
315503 China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
China
+86-57462515991 www.china-rollercabinet.com/product/economy-hand-held-toolbox