Kids &amp; Co Early Learning Centre
Kids & Nursery in Docklands VIC, Australia
    Give your loving kids a safe and secure environment where they can learn, discover and acquire skills at their own level. The Kids & Co day care in Melbourne, CBD have friendly and professional educators that pay close attention to your ward and help them understand the world in a positive manner. Our curriculum is structured in a way that develops the reasoning, logical, aptitude while focusing on the social well-being and togetherness in the community. With us, you are ensured that your child is in the best hands and getting the right education and nourishment for healthy development. So, what are you waiting for? Call us now and schedule your visit to the campus.


    Timings : Monday to Friday: 7am to 6.30pm

    Service areas
    Docklands VIC, Australia
    Address
    8 Village Street
    3008 Docklands VIC, Australia
    Australia
    +61-396142900 kidsandcochildcare.com.au
