Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jiaxing MAXEA Hardware Manufacturer Co., Ltd
Home Builders in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Yellow zinc pozi countersunk head chipboard screws, Jiaxing MAXEA Hardware Manufacturer Co., Ltd Jiaxing MAXEA Hardware Manufacturer Co., Ltd HouseholdHomewares Aluminium/Zinc Yellow
    Yellow zinc pozi countersunk head chipboard screws

    Jiaxing MAXEA Hardware Manufacturer Co., Ltd. is located in Haiyan, Jiaxing, the key junction of Shanghai-Hangzhou economy zone and the centre of Yangtze River Delta urban area, whose location advantage is obvious and not far away from Shanghai port and Ningbo port about ten kilometres.It has high quality Drywall screws and convenient water transportation which provides chipboard

    screws for the industry. As a China self drilling screws Manufacturers and China Drywall screws Wholesalers, we offer productions and services for building business and industry equipment and makes an industry chain platform about fastener with international level to promote installation efficiency and reduce assembly cost.

    Services
    self drilling screws
    Service areas
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No216 Jixing Road,Wuyuan Industry Park,Haiyan county,jiaxing city,zhejiang province,china
    314300 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.drywallscrew.net
      Add SEO element