Zhejiang Anrui Electric Appliance Co.Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of commutator (rotor) located in Yuyao city, Zhejiang province.





We have over 100 employees and have a complete product line with more than 200 kinds of production models, making us to be one of the most potential manufacturers of commutators in China.





We keep long-term and stable cooperative relationships with many famous electric machinery production dc motor commutator enterprises in China.





Equipment and innovation are the guarantee of quality.





We understand that our customers expect to purchase high quality accessories to ensure the quality of the final product. Therefore, we infiltrate a full set of quality concepts through communication and exchange with customers to ensure that products are effectively controlled in each stage to meet the needs of customers.