Tips to reduce false alarms

There are several steps that can be taken to lower the number of false alarms. One of the most important is to identify the cause. Here are some of the most common causes for homeowners: Use incorrect keyboard codes.Security installers did not adequately train authorized users.Does not adequately secure the doors and windows when the alarm is activated.Pets freely circulating in the residence.People ignore the warning light indicating a problem.Hanging objects close to motion detectors.Defective battery system.Defective materials.Natural events (high winds, electrical storm, etc.). After identifying the causes, applying these basic measures can help deter false alarms: Adequately train users (such as babysitter, parents, children, visitors, and so on).Secure all windows and doors before activating the alarm.Notify the central station of any new passwords and arming codes, new authorized users and those that have been revoked.Ensure the appropriate service and maintenance of the system (including battery). If the LED "Trouble" light is on, consult the product manual or call the service center.Read the product security cameras manual and keep it handy. If you cannot find the manual, call the manufacturer and have them send a new copy. The owner of an alarm system plays a role of paramount importance in the management of false alarms. To help people understand what false alarms are and how they can prevent them, here is a list of questions and answers on the subject. Homeowners can play an important role in preventing false alarms in their community. For any additional questions, talk to your nearest security expert.





What is a false alarm?

A false alarm is an alarm that causes an emergency response without an emergency.Why are false alarms a problem?False alarms reduce the effectiveness of security systems. If the alarm signals were to be seen as no longer reliable, they could be ignored.They also deplete police, fire, and emergency personnel resources and prevent them from responding to real alarms.False alarms increase the financial burden on taxpayers, security service providers, and their users and cause the hiring of additional staff to respond. False alarms can be punishable by fines. Several cities and counties impose fines on owners of systems each time a false alarm is triggered. They can also cause cancellation of service. The police, fire, and emergency personnel from several towns and districts are instructed to ignore the alarms of users whose systems have caused numerous false alarms. Stay informed of the procedures applied by the security system maker when receiving an alarm, including to cancel an accidental alarm. If your system includes a battery backup in case of power outage, make sure the batteries are good. A low voltage battery is the second most common cause of an accidental alarm. Most alarm systems have a low battery voltage indicator to help with this.