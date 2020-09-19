Here at Hedy Ping Spa We are conveniently located in Beautiful Glendale! Where our sweet young ALL ASIAN Staff make you have Wonderful Feelings & Amazing relaxation It's time to pamper yourself Relax, Refresh & Rejuvenate Your Body & Spirit in our private, tranquil, clean, and cozy rooms We are here to provide you a unique Experience, Where our licensed massage therapists will make sure we fulfill all your Asian Massage desires! We guarantee that your every visit fits within your budget and leave you feeling satisfied and completely relaxed You can either Book your appointment via phone call at 602-314-4528 or just simply walk-in anytime where we are always ready to help! Asian Massage Spa Near me located in Glendale Arizona!



