Website: https://medium.com/@michaellamoureuxarkansas





Address: Capitol Square, Little Rock Arkansas





Phone: +1 479-886-2277





Michael Lamoureux of Arkansas has dedicated the majority of his life and career to Arkansas politics. At just 26 years old, he was elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives after receiving his Juris Doctorate from the William H. Bowen Law School. In addition to working in Washington D.C., Michael Lamoureux of Arkansas works as Chief Legal Counsel for DBH Management Consultants and lobbies on behalf of the firm as well. If you would like to work with Michael Lamoureux of Arkansas or learn more about his background, you can call or email him directly at DBH Management Consultants.



