Michael Lamoureux Arkansas
Carpenters in Capitol Square, Little Rock
Reviews (0)
    • Website: https://medium.com/@michaellamoureuxarkansas


    Address: Capitol Square, Little Rock Arkansas


    Phone: +1 479-886-2277


    Michael Lamoureux of Arkansas has dedicated the majority of his life and career to Arkansas politics. At just 26 years old, he was elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives after receiving his Juris Doctorate from the William H. Bowen Law School. In addition to working in Washington D.C., Michael Lamoureux of Arkansas works as Chief Legal Counsel for DBH Management Consultants and lobbies on behalf of the firm as well. If you would like to work with Michael Lamoureux of Arkansas or learn more about his background, you can call or email him directly at DBH Management Consultants. 


    Service areas
    Capitol Square, Little Rock
    Address
    N/A Capitol Square, Little Rock
    United States
    +1-4798862277 medium.com/@michaellamoureuxarkansas
