Rooter Hero Plumbing of Santa Barbara is a local and family-owned business, has proudly served the Santa Barbara, Lompoc,Solvang, Isla Vista and Carpinteria areas since 1980. All our plumbing technicians are all fully licensed and trained in emergency plumbing repair. Our plumbing technicians offer you a variety of services for residential and commercial plumbing repair, hydro-jetting drain cleaning, water heater installation, water leak detection and repair, toilet installation services. Just click here to hire full-service Plumbers in Solvang.