Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rooter Hero Plumbing of Santa Barbara
Plumbers in Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • toilet installation services
  • drain cleaning
  • water heater installation
  • water leak detection and repair
  • garbage disposal repair
  • sewer plumbing
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rooter Hero Plumbing of Santa Barbara
    Click to complete

    Rooter Hero Plumbing of Santa Barbara is a local and family-owned business, has proudly served the Santa Barbara, Lompoc,Solvang, Isla Vista and Carpinteria areas since 1980. All our plumbing technicians are all fully licensed and trained in emergency plumbing repair. Our plumbing technicians offer you a variety of services for residential and commercial plumbing repair, hydro-jetting drain cleaning, water heater installation, water leak detection and repair, toilet installation services. Just click here to hire full-service Plumbers in Solvang.

    Service areas
    • Santa Barbara
    • Lompoc
    • Isla Vista
    • Carpinteria
    • Goleta
    Address
    4422 Hollister Ave Suite 202
    93110 Santa Barbara, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-8052254097 rooterhero.com/santa-barbara
      Add SEO element