China Fox Group Pty Ltd
Moving companies in Springvale VIC, Australia
    Streamline your business operations and focus on your core business while we manage the logistics for you. PikPak is one of the leading on-demand logistic service providers in Australia that help e-commerce businesses manage their orders in a simple way. From warehousing and order fulfilment to consulting and IT services, we help you in every possible way. We receive your products and ship them to the desired address when a customer places the order. What’s more, you can even manage the inventories, create a list of product items (SKU) and track orders from anywhere 24x7 from our online portal. So, why wait? Call us today and simplify your business.


    Services
    • Order Fulfilment
    • Order Fulfilment Services
    • Warehousing and Fulfilment
    • pick and pack services
    Service areas
    Springvale VIC and Australia
    Address
    PO Box 1106
    3171 Springvale VIC, Australia
    Australia
    +61-394161687 www.pikpak.com.au
