Furniture Contracts Ballarat
Furniture & Accessories in Ballarat VIC, Australia
    The beauty of an elegant deck, restaurant dining or any indoor/ outdoor setting is incomplete without stylish furniture. Thus, to bring elegance to your space, we at Furniture Contracts offer you an incredible range of trendy, vibrant, comfortable furniture and upholstery materials. For all your commercial, hospitality and outdoor furniture solutions, we have something special for you. Whether you want a sleek, minimalistic table or a set of designer lounge chairs, our Ballarat furniture store has everything to compliment your spectacular architecture. Achieve the desired look with the beautiful, practical and functional furnishings from our collection. So, wait no more, have a look at our new products and place your order now.


    Services
    • furniture shops in ballarat
    • commercial furniture Australia
    • outdoor furniture commercial
    • school furniture
    • healthcare furniture
    Service areas
    Ballarat VIC, Australia
    Address
    912 Howitt Street
    3355 Ballarat VIC, Australia
    Australia
    +61-353381799 www.furniturecontracts.com.au
