Flipspaces
Interior Designers & Decorators in Boston, MA, USA
    • We provide technology-enabled interior design and construction services. Our team of 60 global designers curates interior and furniture designs for diverse residential and exceptional commercial projects.

    The tech is focused on providing an immersive visual experience to our clients through 3D walk-throughs of spaces before they are built and VR to visualize them. So, let us help design an amazing space for you!

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Designing
    Service areas
    Boston, MA, and USA
    Address
    24 Schoolstreet, Bosebn
    02108 Boston, MA, USA
    United States
    +1-9295275875 flipspaces.com/US
