We provide technology-enabled interior design and construction services. Our team of 60 global designers curates interior and furniture designs for diverse residential and exceptional commercial projects.
The tech is focused on providing an immersive visual experience to our clients through 3D walk-throughs of spaces before they are built and VR to visualize them. So, let us help design an amazing space for you!
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Designing
- Service areas
- Boston, MA, and USA
- Address
-
24 Schoolstreet, Bosebn
02108 Boston, MA, USA
United States
+1-9295275875 flipspaces.com/US