Keep Taxis Alive Organization
    • Keep Taxis Alive Organization (KeepTaxisAlive.Org) was founded to empower taxi drivers worldwide and keep the taxi industry alive. It is a platform the taxi drivers' community can use to shed a light on the danger faces the public and the taxi industry all around the world from unregulated ride share providers, especially UBER. We invite all taxi drivers to be part of our community and voice out their thoughts on our platform and share their ideas on how to improve our industry and keep taxis alive. Whether you are a taxi driver or a taxi customer; you may always rely on KeepTaxisAlive.Org to bring you the latest news related to the taxi industry worldwide, and also keep you up to date on any upcoming taxi drivers’ events in your town and across the globe.

    Services
    Taxi Products and Taxi safety products
    Service areas
    Chicago, USA, and Chicago, IL, USA
    Address
    301 W Grand Ave, Ste# 151
    60654 Chicago, IL, USA
    United States
    +1-7088664489 www.keeptaxisalive.org/store
