Agarwal Packers and Movers—DRS Group
Moving companies in Secunderabad, Telangana, India
    Advantages of APM - Transport & Escort Facility

    Agarwal Packers and Movers is India's largest shifting provider company at very competitive rates. Agarwal Packers and Movers DRS Group was established in 1984 by Mr Dayanand Agarwal and started with a single Logistic Van. Agarwal Packers Become India's most Long Serving Shifting company since 1984. Our innovation helps our customers to shift without any worries. CHAPP Van, LED Box, Foam sheets are our innovation to deliver maximum quality.

    Services
    domestic shifting
    Service areas
    Secunderabad, Telangana, and India
    Address
    61 M.G Road, Kabra Complex, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500003
    500003 Secunderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-9360014001 www.agarwalpackers.in
