Located in the heart of Ascot, Brisbane (opposite Oriel Park), The Pod Cafe is the perfect place to meet with friends, take the family, or pop in for your sweet, savoury or daily coffee fix.





At The Pod Cafe, our food reflects the seasons and our philosophy revolves around using only the best and freshest ingredients we can source. We also cater for vegetarians and celiacs.





Our breakfast menu is a mix of favourites and new ones like our house-made fruit toast with local range raspberry jam, avo on sourdough with topped Persian fetta and dukkah, eggs the way you like them on buttered toast with a side of Barossa bacon and fresh croissants.





Our lunch selection can be found in our cabinet, with fresh delicious salads and savouries. We have a brand new menu with amazing sandwiches and burgers.





Need catering services for an event or party? Get in touch.



