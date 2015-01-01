Your browser is out-of-date.

Better Plasterers Limited
Paint & Wall Coverings in Wellington
    • House Plasterer - Ph. No.027 824 7730, Better Plasterers Limited Better Plasterers Limited Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    House Plasterer - Ph. No.027 824 7730

    We’re a locally owned and operated business in the Hutt region just outside of Wellington city, with the skills and expertise to provide your homes and business with quality plastering solutions.From larger scale work on new homes, gib fixing, renovations, offices and construction, to fixing those small accidents that have damaged your walls, Better Plasterers offer only the best solutions for your home and your budget. Our work is quality assured to make the best of Better Plasterers years of experience in providing quality assistance to the homes of Wellington, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa and the greater region. Betterplasterers 2015 limited are hutt valley based. Quality contractors are hard to come by, but quality doesn’t mean cost, with our services offered at a fair price to suit your needs. We ensure that we can meet your plastering needs in a time frame.


    Services
    • House Plasterer
    • gib fixing
    • wellington insulation
    • Interior Plastering Wellington
    • Exterior Plastering Wellington
    • Solid Plastering Wellington
    Service areas
    Wellington
    Address
    31 Vista Crescent, Maoribank
    5018 Wellington
    New Zealand
    +64-278247730 betterplasterersltd.co.nz
