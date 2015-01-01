We’re a locally owned and operated business in the Hutt region just outside of Wellington city, with the skills and expertise to provide your homes and business with quality plastering solutions.From larger scale work on new homes, gib fixing, renovations, offices and construction, to fixing those small accidents that have damaged your walls, Better Plasterers offer only the best solutions for your home and your budget. Our work is quality assured to make the best of Better Plasterers years of experience in providing quality assistance to the homes of Wellington, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa and the greater region. Betterplasterers 2015 limited are hutt valley based. Quality contractors are hard to come by, but quality doesn’t mean cost, with our services offered at a fair price to suit your needs. We ensure that we can meet your plastering needs in a time frame.



