World Hair Extensions is the largest provider of Indian Remy and Virgin Human Hair Extensions in the United States. We ship 100% Indian and remy hairs to customers all over the world. Many saloons and customers choose our Indian and remy hairs to other providers because of our high standards of excellence.

Services The Worlds Highest Quality Human Hair Extension Service areas Sacramento Address 1610 Fulton Ave Sacramento Ca 95825

95825 Sacramento

United States

+1-8775545241 worldhairextensions.com