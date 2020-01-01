Your browser is out-of-date.

Daniel James Cleaning Services
Building cleaning in Tamworth, UK
    • Daniel James Cleaning Services was founded in Tamworth in 2020. With the knowledge of cleaning our director has now decided to take this into the cleaning industry. And we provide best service in cleaning.
    Services
    Window cleaning, door cleaning, and gutter clearance
    Service areas
    • TAMWORTH
    • GLASCOTE
    • STONEYDELPH
    • WILNECOTE
    • TWO GATES
    • DOSTHILL
    • BOLEHALL
    • AMINGTON
    • POLESWORTH
    • BELGRAVE
    • DORDON
    • GILLWAY
    • COTON GREEN
    • FAZELEY
    • KINGSBURY
    • ALVECOTE
    • ATHERSTONE
    • LICHFIELD
    • SHUTTINGTON
    • NEWTON REGIS
    • MILE OAK
    • Tamworth, UK
    • Show all 22 service areas
    Address
    34 Ellerbeck, Wilnecote
    B77 4PP Tamworth, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7716921582 www.daniel-james-cleaning-services.co.uk
