www.HedgesOnline.com offer an amazing choice of hedging plants and are masters in most sorts of hedging so if you would love the best level of hedging or any guidance on any aspect of hedge plants then simply send us a message. We give types of hedging plants such as Thuya or Photinia and also a great range of UK hedging plants. And you are obviously encouraged to come and see us and view our amazing variety of hedging at the nursery where you would see the hedge plants like Photinia or Hornbeam in the flesh and so get a better idea of what you need, we have lots of happy job with our hedges like Box or Portuguese Laurel.