Hangzhou Kaili Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.
Textiles & Upholstery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    • DTY 1500D carpet yarn For Sale, Hangzhou Kaili Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. Hangzhou Kaili Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.
    DTY 1500D carpet yarn For Sale

    The company was founded in October 2002 with a registered capital of 40 million yuan. We produce more than 30,000 tons of various black, white and color-spun polyester yarns (POY, FDY, DTY, embroidery threads and carpet yarns) every year.

    Add:Jingjiang Industrial Park, Xiaoshan City, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province

    Tel:17858931236

    Domestic:0571-22861269

                    0571-22861287

    Exports:0571-22855213

                 0571-22861131

                 0571-22861127

    Fax: 0086-571-22861275

    E-mail:boss@kailiyarn.com

    polyester dope dyed yarn




