Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kitchen Magic
Kitchen Manufacturers in Nazareth, PA, USA
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cabinet Refacing, Kitchen Magic Kitchen Magic KitchenCabinets & shelves Granite White
    Cabinet Refacing, Kitchen Magic Kitchen Magic KitchenCabinets & shelves Granite White
    Cabinet Refacing, Kitchen Magic Kitchen Magic KitchenCabinets & shelves Granite White
    +1
    Cabinet Refacing

    As a leading kitchen cabinet refacing and bathroom remodeling provider, Kitchen Magic is focused on refreshing your kitchen with custom cabinetry refacing that saves you money! Our expertise in kitchen & bathroom remodeling is unmatched. Whether you are looking for custom cabinetry, cabinet refacing, countertops, kitchen accessories, backsplashes, cabinet lighting options, cabinet storage solutions, and more, you will find Kitchen Magic to be a reliable partner in helping in create your dream kitchen or bathroom. Contact us today to find out what we can do for you!


    Visit our website for complete kitchen remodeling solution, from cabinet refacing, cabinet door options (wood, laminate, or glass kitchen cabinet doors), custom cabinetry, kitchen countertops, to additional kitchen upgrades including flooring, backsplash, accessibility, lighting, hardware, accessories, and storage options. For kitchen countertops, we have Corian solid surface countertops, granite countertops, laminate countertops from Formica and Wilsonart HD, and Quartz countertops including brands from Hanstone, Corian, Cambria countertops.

    Services
    • kitchen cabinet refacing
    • 80% build new/custom cabinets and kitchens
    Service areas
    Nazareth, PA, USA
    Address
    4243 Lonat Drive
    18064 Nazareth, PA, USA
    United States
    +1-8002370799 www.kitchenmagic.com
      Add SEO element