Taizhou Qunli is a plastic pet sheets
specialized in plastic packaging products. Our company is
developed on the basis of Xianju Pharmaceutical Packaging Plastics Factory (From
Xianju Pharmaceutical Packaging Plastic Factory to Xianju Qunli Plastic Factory
to Taizhou Qunli New Material Co., Ltd). With 20 years of hard work, our
development scale has been expanding and the skill and quality of our employees
have been greatly improved. Our company is located at No. 12 Danxia Road, Yong'
an Industrial Park, Fuying Street, Xianju, adjacent to 35 Provincial Highway and
Taijin Expressway.
- Service areas
- Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
No. 12, Danxia Road, Yong'an Industrial Agglomeration Area, Fuying Street, Xianju County
318000 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.qunliplastic.com/product/pvc-sheet