We at VKP Architects and Interior Designers believe in delivering projects which not only full fill the aesthetic and functional prerequisite but also provide the user an experience which is inimitable. Ever since we began, we had abhorrence to repetitive and monotonous Architecture. There was something about the atmosphere of redundancy, routine and so called professionalism that made us averse the on-going work around.

Our projects have developed in unexpected directions through a practice which does not mimic existing procedures and norms but attempts to break through the excitement, adventure and mystery of architecture. Though hard to say that we defined a style or a language yet our work can often reflect less of an architectural style or a personal expression and more of an endeavour to reflect the actual cultural circumstances that produce them.



