Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
VKP Architects and Interior Designers
Architects in New Delhi, Delhi, India
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We at VKP Architects and Interior Designers believe in delivering projects which not only full fill the aesthetic and functional prerequisite but also provide the user an experience which is inimitable. Ever since we began, we had abhorrence to repetitive and monotonous Architecture. There was something about the atmosphere of redundancy, routine and so called professionalism that made us averse the on-going work around.

    Our projects have developed in unexpected directions through a practice which does not mimic existing procedures and norms but attempts to break through the excitement, adventure and mystery of architecture. Though hard to say that we defined a style or a language yet our work can often reflect less of an architectural style or a personal expression and more of an endeavour to reflect the actual cultural circumstances that produce them.


    Services
    ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN and INTERIOR DESIGN
    Service areas
    New Delhi, Delhi, and India
    Address
    MOTI BAGH
    110021 New Delhi, Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9310320660
      Add SEO element