Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Jianmei Special Hose Co.,Ltd.
Other Businesses in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Ningbo Jianmei Special Hose Co., Ltd is fire hoses factory and fire hose manufacturers in China, We are now manufacturing and supplying series of fire hoses including pvc-lined, epdm-lined, rubber-lined, pu-lined hoses and nitrile rubber hoses, the longest length could be 100 meter per roll.with hoses since 1985.

    Services
    semi rigid hoses, Double jacket hose, and Fire hose factory
    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
    Company awards
    Nitrile Rubber Hoses
    Address
    Kaiyuan
    315451 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57462416559 www.hoseprofessional.com/product
      Add SEO element