Cixi lotek electrical appliance co.,ltd, located in cixi , ningbo city ,zhejiang province, China. was established in 2002 . we have been specialized in manufacturing and exporting hand blender ,table blender ,hand mixer and mini chopper for more than 10 years.
After years of effort, we have grown up to a innovative and high-tech company building long-term and steady cooperation with clients from Euro, middle East, Asia, America market, Africa, etc.
Quality is our culture . Our kitchenaid hand blender company possesses professional R&D team, well-equipped facilities, well-trained workers and excellent quality control system throughout all stages of production which enable us to offer products of both competitive price and first-class quality.
All products have obtained CE,CB,GS, RoHS, LFGB,ETL,FDA approvals and are greatly appreciated in a variety of markets throughout the world, especially in European market and American market.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
- Address
-
No.351 Yangmei Road ,Henghe Town ,Cixi City ,Zhejiang , China
315300 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+- www.cxlotek.com