Seacoast Factory Direct, LLC
    • Owners Keith Kopasky and Lena Corbin, lifetime residents of Charleston, have over 25 years of experience in the swim spa and hot tub industry.


    They founded Seacoast Factory Direct LLC to help residents of the low country and surrounding areas improve their health, wellness, and quality of life through hydrotherapy.


    Our goal is to offer the highest quality products and great local service at fair prices to all of our customers.

    Hot tub store
    North Charleston, SC, USA
    29418 North Charleston, SC, USA
    United States
