C & Sales Ltd is proud to be one of the UK’s leading toiletries wholesalers. We supply a huge range of branded toiletries, OTC Medicines, household products, clearance lines, perfume, fragrances, cosmetics, confectionery, drinks, cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, health care, hair and beauty products.Based in the heart of England, C & Sales continues to grow and gain momentum as the one-stop-shop supplying next working day delivery to retailers and businesses through the UK!
- Services
- wholesale import export company
- Wholesale
- Address
-
Suite 1 5th Floor Park Row
LS1 5JD Leeds, UK
United Kingdom
+44-1134402773 www.casaleslimited.co.uk