Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Modularx Interior Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • ModularX, is the one-stop shop for all your interior design needs and one of the best interior designers in Hyderabad. Our expertise lies in Modular Kitchen designs, Wardrobes for bedrooms, and Interiors, giving your space the look, and feel it has longed for. We have set up a name among the Interior Designers in Hyderabad for 3+ years now and have built a portfolio worth winning. Our team of kitchen interior designers and bedroom interior designers would be very happy to serve you and your space with on-time delivery, backed up with our befitting experience in this field. Visit our store and be spellbound with our EXPERIENCE CENTRE that'll help you live your interior design dreams and make the right choice.

    Services
    Interior Designers
    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    Address
    1st floor, Plot No.7-1/2, opp. Bharat Petrol Pump, Madinaguda
    500049 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-9505678688 www.modularx.in
      Add SEO element