ModularX, is the one-stop shop for all your interior design needs and one of the best interior designers in Hyderabad. Our expertise lies in Modular Kitchen designs, Wardrobes for bedrooms, and Interiors, giving your space the look, and feel it has longed for. We have set up a name among the Interior Designers in Hyderabad for 3+ years now and have built a portfolio worth winning. Our team of kitchen interior designers and bedroom interior designers would be very happy to serve you and your space with on-time delivery, backed up with our befitting experience in this field. Visit our store and be spellbound with our EXPERIENCE CENTRE that'll help you live your interior design dreams and make the right choice.