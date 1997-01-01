Master Packing Co.,Ltd was founded in 1997, is a China leading packing machinery brand, Master Packing focus on Injection mold machine, PET/PP bottle blowing machine, PET/Glass/Can filling line,Also Master Packing supply the labeling machine and molds. Because of Advanced CNC machinery,5 axis drilling machine, Lathe, a group of more than 15 years experienced engineers, Master brand Packing machine now exported more than 87 countries and district. Master packing design and manufacturing the simplest machine, let customer has ability to run and operate the machine in short time,Meanwhile, Master packing is strict with the quality control, Supply customer with stable and long life machine..







