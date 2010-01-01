The product offered in the store - original art, limited edition collections, prints on canvas and fine art paper. Art product is exclusively published by artist; collections available on this site or through art dealers locations and artist's personal sales agents. Oksana Tanasiv Art LLC business started in 2011 providing Connecticut clients with art consulting and sales service. Today company collaborates with galleries, museums and private clients in NYC, Miami Palm Beach, Canada, United Kingdom, Portugal. Oksana Tanasiv is an American-Ukrainian contemporary artist, author of 300 art works, installations, illustrations; Exhibitor of multiple national and international art fairs, galleries’ exhibitions, events: Aqua Miami 2019, Market Art+Design Hampton 2018, ArtExpo NYC 2012, 2013, 2014, Art Santa Fe 2010, - multiple solo and group exhibitions in Connecticut , and NYC area. Art sold to collectors from different countries and belong to the private collections worldwide."

Services Original Art works and Limited Editions on Canvas

exclusively produced by artist. Fashion Illustrations Limited Edition series on Fine Art Papers. Multiple Fine Art collections for fine art collectors

interior decor

business and private locations. Service areas Norwalk, CT, and USA Address 3 Woods End Lane

06850 Norwalk, CT, USA

United States

+1-2034281895