Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Scottsdale Refinishing Bathtub LLC
Bathroom Designers in Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Demolition and installation of a new bathtub can cost around a minimum of $3000. We refinish worn out, stained, discolored, chipped and damaged tubs as a better substitute to costly renovations or remodeling jobs. Scottsdale Refinishing Bathtub LLC is the leading provider of bathtub refinishing services whether for residential, commercial or rental properties. We can do a home service and refurbish your worn bathtub, good as new! Just replacing your old tub can cause severe damage not only to your budget but also to your home.


    Services
    Bathtub Refinishing
    Service areas
    Scottsdale, AZ, USA
    Address
    6921 E 1st St
    85251 Scottsdale, AZ, USA
    United States
    +1-4806137988 scottsdalebathtubrefinishing.com
      Add SEO element