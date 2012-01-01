Elite French Tutoring is a provider of French-language learning services based in New York offering world-class private and online French classes to meet your goals and expectations.

The company was founded in 2012 by New York resident Andrei Amarov shortly after his arrival in the United States. A native of Paris, he attended the Sorbonne where he majored in foreign languages and International Trade. He put his business education to good use in founding Elite French Tutoring.

Our mission is to bring your French to the next level through intensive in-home and/or online private French classes that place a premium on client service, professional excellence, and dynamic face-to-face interaction between our tutors and clients.