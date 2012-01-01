Elite French Tutoring is a provider of French-language learning services based in New York offering world-class private and online French classes to meet your goals and expectations.
The company was founded in 2012 by New York resident Andrei Amarov shortly after his arrival in the United States. A native of Paris, he attended the Sorbonne where he majored in foreign languages and International Trade. He put his business education to good use in founding Elite French Tutoring.
Our mission is to bring your French to the next level through intensive in-home and/or online private French classes that place a premium on client service, professional excellence, and dynamic face-to-face interaction between our tutors and clients.
- Services
- french courses Washington DC
- adult french classes
- adult french classes near me
- adult french courses
- french lessons Washington DC
- private french lessons
- french tutor Washington DC
- private french tutor
- french tutoring
- french tutors
- corporate french lessons
- corporate french language training
- business french for beginners
- french language classes Washington DC
- french lessons for kids Washington DC
- french classes Washington DC
- online private french lessons
- learn french for kids
- french lessons for kids
- french classes for kids
- learn french online
- online french classes
- french lessons online
- online french courses
- learn french online free
- french tutor online
- online french tutor
- learn french for kids Washington DC
- best online french course
- free online french courses
- french home tutor
- tutor in french
- private french tutor Washington DC
- Tutoring service in Washington DC
- Washington DC Tutoring service
- Best Tutoring service in Washington DC
- Tutoring service Washington DC
- free french classes Washington DC
- adult french courses Washington DC
- french classes near me
- in home french tutor
- french tutoring Washington DC
- french tutors Washington DC
- best way to learn french online
- free online french lessons
- adult french classes Washington DC
- Washington french tutor
- cheap french classes Washington DC
- affordable french classes Washington DC
- french classes for kids Washington DC
- Show all 50 services
- Address
-
1717 R St NW
20006 Washington D.C., DC, USA
United States
+1-2124702128 www.elitefrenchtutoring.com