Magic Stair Lighting
Lighting Designers in Warsaw, Poland
    OMEGA Exclusive Stairway LED Lighting System
    OMEGA Exclusive Stairway LED Lighting System, Magic Stair Lighting Magic Stair Lighting
    OMEGA Exclusive Stairway LED Lighting System, Magic Stair Lighting Magic Stair Lighting
    +6
    OMEGA Exclusive Stairway LED Lighting System
    S19 Premium Stair LED Wave Lighting System
    S19 Premium Stair LED Wave Lighting System, Magic Stair Lighting Magic Stair Lighting
    S19 Premium Stair LED Wave Lighting System, Magic Stair Lighting Magic Stair Lighting
    +5
    S19 Premium Stair LED Wave Lighting System
    S2 EASY Staircase Lighting System
    S2 EASY Staircase Lighting System, Magic Stair Lighting Magic Stair Lighting
    S2 EASY Staircase Lighting System, Magic Stair Lighting Magic Stair Lighting
    +5
    S2 EASY Staircase Lighting System

    We are a Polish company, that specializes in intelligent lighting control. We have developed and produced our own products for stair lighting control. They are intelligent LED lighting controllers and optical motion sensors, offered under the smartLEDs brand. These are in 100% developed and produce in Poland. A special place in our offer is occupied by intelligent control systems for stair LED lighting. To find out more please visit our website https://magicstairlighting.com.


    Buy one of our stair lighting systems in our online shop.

    Become our distributor wholesale-offer.

    Contact us Contact form.



    Service areas
    European Union
    Address
    05-807 Warsaw, Poland
    Poland
    +48-600009009 magicstairlighting.com
