OUR STORY









Established in 2018 by Matthew Shalkham, a licensed and

insured electrical contractor in Erie PA that delivers commercial and

residential electrical services. Matthew wanted to create a company that solves

electrical issues and provides high-caliber service while building trust and

relationships with people that need help the most. This led to the creation of

Shalkham Electric.









At Shalkham Electric, we are a team of reliable electricians

and electrical contractors with excellent technical skills. Our goal is to fix

electrical issues for our clients and provide satisfactory service without

breaking the bank.









OUR MISSION









Shalkham Electric’s primary focus is to offer you safe and

reliable service that goes around the clock; therefore, we offer a 24-hour

emergency electrical service that is just one call away. We strive to

enhance the way you ask for help and aid by offering the broadest range of electrical

services in Erie PA with quality and reliability. By making sure that we

stick to our time and get things done efficiently.









We make extreme efforts to provide you with dependable

electrical service coupled with the most comfortable prices. We value all our

clients and always strive to offer the highest quality possible.









OUR SERVICES









Shalkham Electric provides a multitude of electrical

services in Erie PA, so whether you are undergoing a major home renovation

or just a simple repair request, we’ve got you covered! Our services include

panel upgrades, home surge protection, commercial lightning, energy efficiency

solutions, and much more. We service throughout the Erie County area, including

North East, Girard, Fairview, Waterford, Edinboro, Union City, and many other

communities within a one-hour radius of our office. Shalkham Electric has your back,

and we’ll fix everything electrical!









OUR OFFER









SPEED: Our electricians arrive to do the job in the

blink of an eye with a smile on their face.









GREAT SERVICE: We lead with excellence and believe

there is no job too big, nor too small.









EXPERTISE: Our experience enables us to estimate your

electrical needs promptly and accurately. Furthermore, every electrician we

send is licensed and certified, with countless years of experience.









Our passion ensures the most effortless process to

communicate and making our service go beyond weekdays. Let us know if you have

any electrical work needed in your home or business. We are here for you 24/7

all year around.