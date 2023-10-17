Your browser is out-of-date.

Shalkham Electric & Construction Co.
Real Estate Agents in Erie, PA, USA
    OUR STORY



    Established in 2018 by Matthew Shalkham, a licensed and

    insured electrical contractor in Erie PA that delivers commercial and

    residential electrical services. Matthew wanted to create a company that solves

    electrical issues and provides high-caliber service while building trust and

    relationships with people that need help the most. This led to the creation of

    Shalkham Electric.



    At Shalkham Electric, we are a team of reliable electricians

    and electrical contractors with excellent technical skills. Our goal is to fix

    electrical issues for our clients and provide satisfactory service without

    breaking the bank.



    OUR MISSION



    Shalkham Electric’s primary focus is to offer you safe and

    reliable service that goes around the clock; therefore, we offer a 24-hour

    emergency electrical service that is just one call away. We strive to

    enhance the way you ask for help and aid by offering the broadest range of electrical

    services in Erie PA with quality and reliability. By making sure that we

    stick to our time and get things done efficiently.



    We make extreme efforts to provide you with dependable

    electrical service coupled with the most comfortable prices. We value all our

    clients and always strive to offer the highest quality possible.



    OUR SERVICES



    Shalkham Electric provides a multitude of electrical

    services in Erie PA, so whether you are undergoing a major home renovation

    or just a simple repair request, we’ve got you covered! Our services include

    panel upgrades, home surge protection, commercial lightning, energy efficiency

    solutions, and much more. We service throughout the Erie County area, including

    North East, Girard, Fairview, Waterford, Edinboro, Union City, and many other

    communities within a one-hour radius of our office. Shalkham Electric has your back,

    and we’ll fix everything electrical!



    OUR OFFER



    SPEED: Our electricians arrive to do the job in the

    blink of an eye with a smile on their face.



    GREAT SERVICE: We lead with excellence and believe

    there is no job too big, nor too small.



    EXPERTISE: Our experience enables us to estimate your

    electrical needs promptly and accurately. Furthermore, every electrician we

    send is licensed and certified, with countless years of experience.



    Our passion ensures the most effortless process to

    communicate and making our service go beyond weekdays. Let us know if you have

    any electrical work needed in your home or business. We are here for you 24/7

    all year around.

    Service areas
    Erie, PA, and USA
    Address
    702 E 21st St
    16503 Erie, PA, USA
    United States
    +1-8148732788 shalkhamelectric.com
