OUR STORY
Established in 2018 by Matthew Shalkham, a licensed and
insured electrical contractor in Erie PA that delivers commercial and
residential electrical services. Matthew wanted to create a company that solves
electrical issues and provides high-caliber service while building trust and
relationships with people that need help the most. This led to the creation of
Shalkham Electric.
At Shalkham Electric, we are a team of reliable electricians
and electrical contractors with excellent technical skills. Our goal is to fix
electrical issues for our clients and provide satisfactory service without
breaking the bank.
OUR MISSION
Shalkham Electric’s primary focus is to offer you safe and
reliable service that goes around the clock; therefore, we offer a 24-hour
emergency electrical service that is just one call away. We strive to
enhance the way you ask for help and aid by offering the broadest range of electrical
services in Erie PA with quality and reliability. By making sure that we
stick to our time and get things done efficiently.
We make extreme efforts to provide you with dependable
electrical service coupled with the most comfortable prices. We value all our
clients and always strive to offer the highest quality possible.
OUR SERVICES
Shalkham Electric provides a multitude of electrical
services in Erie PA, so whether you are undergoing a major home renovation
or just a simple repair request, we’ve got you covered! Our services include
panel upgrades, home surge protection, commercial lightning, energy efficiency
solutions, and much more. We service throughout the Erie County area, including
North East, Girard, Fairview, Waterford, Edinboro, Union City, and many other
communities within a one-hour radius of our office. Shalkham Electric has your back,
and we’ll fix everything electrical!
OUR OFFER
SPEED: Our electricians arrive to do the job in the
blink of an eye with a smile on their face.
GREAT SERVICE: We lead with excellence and believe
there is no job too big, nor too small.
EXPERTISE: Our experience enables us to estimate your
electrical needs promptly and accurately. Furthermore, every electrician we
send is licensed and certified, with countless years of experience.
Our passion ensures the most effortless process to
communicate and making our service go beyond weekdays. Let us know if you have
any electrical work needed in your home or business. We are here for you 24/7
all year around.
- Service areas
- Erie, PA, and USA
- Address
-
702 E 21st St
16503 Erie, PA, USA
United States
+1-8148732788 shalkhamelectric.com